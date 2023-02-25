KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Bluefield University women’s basketball season came to an end Thursday in the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.
The Rams, who entered the tournament seeded seventh, fell in the quarterfinals of the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament. Bluefield University, the tournament’s seventh seed, dropped an 80-57 contest to No. 2 Point University. The Rams finished the season with a 15-14 record.
Kylie Meadows topped the Bluefield University scoring column with 17 points. She added six rebounds and four steals. Destiny Long finished with 12 points and three steals. Kiaa Boyd had a team-high seven rebounds.
The Rams held an early lead before the Skyhawks closed the first period on a 10-0 run to lead 19-12 at the end of the quarter. Bluefield rallied in the second, out-scored PU 19-15 and trailed by three at the half, 34-31.
Point took control in the third quarter, holding Bluefield to only nine points that frame. Point led 54-40 headed into the final 10 minutes.
The Rams struggled from the field in the game and shot only 27%.
The Skyhawks connected on 49% of their shots.
