BLUEFIELD — Bluefield University has lost a member of its family.
Bluefield University softball player Caitlyn Gable passed away peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was a rising junior on the Rams’ softball team.
Director of Athletics Corey Mullins said, “The Bluefield University athletic community is saddened by the passing of Caitlyn Gable. Caitlyn touched so many lives during her time as a Ram. She will be missed by members of our staff and faculty, as well as teammates and classmates. Join us in lifting her friends and family in prayer during this time.”
Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wilkinson Funeral Home in Concord, North Carolina, from 4 to 7 p.m. A service to celebrate Caitlyn’s life will follow at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of North Carolina, in support of Caitlyn’s life-long battle with epilepsy, www.epilepsync.org, or to the Keyauwee Program Center for Girl Scouts of America.
