WALESKA, Ga. — Thomas Lee of Bluefield has been named the Appalachian Athletic Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week.
Tramonte Gardner of Union and Jakob Headley of Pikeville are the AAC Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively.
The league announced the awards on Monday.
This is the first edition of the awards for the 2023 season. The next set of awards will be announced on Sept. 4.
Lee, a senior wide receiver from Afton, Va., caught five passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ season-opening 50-47 win over Florida Memorial.
Lee set the AAC record for most receiving yards in a game, averaging 44.0 yards per catch. His TD catches were for 75 and 22 yards.
Gardner, a senior from Valdosta, Ga, recorded 11 tackles including 6 solo stops, in Union’s 27-0 win at Cumberland (Tenn.). He also broke up two passes and had one quarterback hurry.
On Cumberland’s first offensive play of the game, he deflected a pass that resulted in an interception.
The win snapped Union’s 19-game losing streak and was the program’s first shutout win since beating Kentucky Christian 27-0 in 2011.
Headley, a senior from Auxier, Ky., went 4-for-4 on point-after-touchdown kicks in the Bears’ 27-27 win at Campbellsville.
