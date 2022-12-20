WACO, TEXAS — Bluefield University wide receiver JaQuan Ebron for the second consecutive year is AFCA-NAIA First Team All-American.
Ebron caught 60 passes for 1,022 yards and 14 touchdowns this season for the Rams. He is the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.
Morningside (Iowa) quarterback Joe Dolincheck and Siena Heights (Mich.) linebacker Kole Murlin headline the 2022 AFCA NAIA Coaches’ All-America Teams announced by the American Football Coaches Association.
The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best — the coaches themselves.
Dolincheck earned his second straight AFCA All-America honor by leading the nation in passing yards per game (353.9) and touchdowns (37). He also picked up his second straight Great Plains Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honor.
Murlin also picked up his second straight AFCA All-America honor. He was fourth in the country with 11.4 tackles per game (114 total) and added 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Murlin earned Mid-States Football Association Mideast Defensive Player of the Year for the third year in a row.
