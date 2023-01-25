Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.