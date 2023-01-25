BLUEFIELD — Six Bluefield University football players have been named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) College Division All-State Team.
Wide Receiver JaQuan Ebron was named to the First Team. In 2022 Ebron caught 60 passes for 1,022 yards with 14 touchdowns. He was named AFCA-NAIA First Team All-America and Second Team AP NAIA All-America. Ebron was the Appalachian Athletic Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-AAC.
Five Rams were named to the VaSID College Division All-State Second Team. Offensive lineman Termaine Baker anchored the BU offensive line that protected quarterback Nathan Herstich and an offense that passed for 3,243 yards in 2022. Baker was AAC First Team.
Defensive linemen Quincy Robinson and Jackson Charlton-Perrin was also named to the VaSID Second Team.
Robinson recorded five-and-a-half sacks, 11 tackles-for-loss, had one forced fumble and 41 tackles in 2022 for BU. He was AAC First Team. Charlton-Perrin, also AAC First Team, had four-and-a-half sacks, seven tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble, and a blocked kick.
Linebacker Sam Kirtley earned VaSID Second Team honors.
Kirtley led Bluefield in tackles in 2022 with 88 stops. He had three-and-a-half sacks, seven-and-a-half tackles-for-loss, a pair of forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Kirtley was AAC First Team.
Punter Joey Dales was named to the VaSID Second Team. Dales punted 42 times and averaged 38.2 yards per kick. He had 15 punts inside the 20 yard line. Dales was AAC First Team punter, and AAC Second Team kicker in 2022.
Randolph Macon’s Pedro Arruza was named Coach of the Year. Will Pickerson of Hampden-Sydney College was Defensive Player of the Year. Bridgewater College’s Aaron Nice was Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Drew Campanale of Randolph Macon was Offensive Player of the Year. Mason Cunningham of Hampden-Sydney was Offensive Rookie of the Year and Garrett Graves of Bridgewater was Special Teams Player of the Year.
The VaSID teams are nominated and voted on by Sports Information Directors at Virginia Colleges and Universities.
