BLUEFIELD, Va. — For the first time since football was re-established, the Bluefield University football program will belong to the same conference as other Rams athletic programs.
If that weren’t enough to look forward to, in the Appalachian Athletic Conference preseason poll, head coach Dewey Lusk’s program has been picked to finish second.
“With 19 starters back and currently on a five-game win streak from last fall, there are high expectations. However, it’s not where you are picked, it’s how you finish.” said Lusk,
This is the first season the AAC has sponsored football as a championship sport. The six schools all previously competed in the Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division.
Reinhardt received five of the six first-place votes .
Bluefield checks in second with one first-place vote and 30 voting points.
The Rams would have likely had an upbeat preseason outlook had they remained in the MSC Appalachian Division. The 5-0 streak to complete the season occurred after the Rams hooked the eventual champs but failed to put them in the livewell.
Bluefield’s players knew they could have beaten Reinhardt — and it motivated them. The Rams finished the 2021 season at 6-5 overall, 4-2 in MSC Appalachian Division play.
“The key to this whole thing is retention. Once you can keep people and get some experience, you’ve got to learn how to win,” said Lusk, whose veterans continue to learn.
“It’s one thing to have this on paper, because we’ve been there and done that. But this team has a chance to be successful,” Lusk said.
Two reasons for optimism on offense are clear: the return of 5th year senior Jaquan Ebron — an NAIA All-American at wide receiver — and sophomore quarterback Nathan Herstich.
At only 5-foot-9, Herstich was passed over by some NCAA Division II programs. Lusk admitted that coaches can sometimes “outcoach themselves” — but he is pleased that he was able to see the virtues of his star signal caller.
“Most coaches don’t want to play a 5-foot-9 quarterback. But you want to play this cat once you’ve seen his arm and his quick release … and his smarts,” Lusk said.
Ebron, who should be in the running for his second NAIA All-American season at Bluefield University, is a talented pass catcher whose leadership and football savvy provides the Rams “a coach on field,” the head coach said. Ebron can spot opportunities and call for checks — and not only to his own number. He is a true team asset. Last year he had 80 catches with 16 touchdown receptions.
Other returning veterans on the Rams offense include All-American tight end Matt Trevillier, who had 47 catches and seven scoring receptions. Returning offensive linemen include Termaine Baker, Tim Weldon, Antferne Murray, Antoyne Shaw and Josh Wright.
While the Rams offenses prevailed in some horse races last season, Lusk would like to see defensive numbers improve this year. The graduation of two-time All-American linebacker Marcus Wimbush is an obvious setback — but surmountable.
The Rams will likely be leaning heavily upon Jayden Campbell and Kyle Orris while putting together the defensive front. Returning linebacker Sam Kirtley had 89 tackles last season. Other linebackers returning include Tavarius Corbitt and Bo N’Dalla. Identical twins Mykkel Banks and Marek Banks will join KD Phinazee in the secondary.
Former Graham standout Joey Dales returns as a punter and kicker at Bluefield University.
“Obviously, you need to have talent … but you also want to have a team that likes one another and plays for one another. That’s what we have going on,” Lusk said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.