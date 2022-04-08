BLUEFIELD — Thanks to the onset of inclement weather, the opening rounds of the Coppinger Invitational baseball tournament — which was slated to begin on Friday — has been pushed back to open on Monday.
Monday’s games at Bowen Field will pit Richlands vs. Summers County at 5 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. game between Bluefield and Summers County.
Monday games at Hunnicutt Field will get under way at 5 p.m. with Honaker taking on Shady Spring. The nightcap, set for 7 p.m., will feature Shady Spring versus Marion.
Monday games at Tazewell Middle School Complex will feature Chilhowie facing Graham at 5 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. nightcap between Princeton and and Graham.
Monday’s games at PikeView will begin at 5 p.m. with the homestanding Panthers taking on Woodrow Wilson followed by a 7 p.m. clash between Tazewell and PikeView.
Pool play will wrap up at Bowen Field and Hunnicutt Field on Tuesday.
Games slated for play at Bowen Field on Tuesday include Honaker taking on Marion at 5 p.m. Bluefield and Richlands are set to square off in a 7 p.m. nightcap.
Games slated for play at Hunnicutt Field on Tuesday include a 5 p.m. opener between Woodrow Wilson and Tazewell. Chilhowie will face Princeton in the 7 p.m. nightcap.
Brackets will be set to begin bracket play on Wednesday, brackets, teams and sites to be announced.
