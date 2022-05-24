BLUEFIELD — At least all the pitchers should be well-rested by now.
Due to the unplayable condition of Bowen Field on Tuesday after heavy rains on Monday, the first game of the Class AA, Region 3 championship series between Bluefield and Shady Spring has been moved to today.
The Beavers (19-6) will face the Tigers (24-8) at Bowen Field at Peters Park at 6 p.m.
The second game of the series will be played at Shady Spring on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
If a third game in the best-of-three series is required, the action will return to Bluefield on Friday night.
