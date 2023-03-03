RADFORD, Va. — The Radford boys basketball team didn’t necessarily run rough-shod over Graham in Friday’s VHSL Class 2 state semifinal game. But the Bobcats managed to keep the flow of the game moving in the general direction they wanted it to go.
Radford went on to collect a 49-28 victory over the G-Men at Radford University’s Dedmon Center.
Graham, scored only four points in the first quarter, trailed 27-12 at the half and was behind 36-20 headed into the final period.
In opposite quarterfinal bracket, Floyd County eliminated Southwest District champion Virginia High 59-52 at the Prior Center at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
