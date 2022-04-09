GARDNER — The dream of dribbling a basketball in the West Virginia state tournament started early for Hannah Perdue.
The PikeView senior recalled, “I can remember going up to Charleston, probably since I was about 5, and sitting there in a daze (and thinking) about how one day I hope that that’s me. and to finally get there, and for that to be me, it’s different. A special moment.”
Her high school basketball career ended in the state tournament Class AAA semifinals last month. Afterward, she was named to the all-tournament team and made first-team all-state in the Class AAA list compiled by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Perdue’s multi-faceted contributions as a playmaking leader for the Panthers have earned her the honor of 2021-22 Bluefield Daily Telegraph Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Reaching the top of your game “takes a lot of heart,” she said in an interview at PVHS this week. “Lots of hours in the gym. I mean, on your off-days, you need to be in the gym. … Just wanting to be a better player in general, that gets you better. It’s a mindset.”
“It’s just how much I love the game. You have to love the sport to want to keep improving.”
Head coach Tracy Raban said, “She bought into what we were trying to teach. She became our floor leader. … She’s a team player, but when she needs to take over, she takes over.”
The coach said that Perdue understands the value of getting teammates involved. That shows in Perdue’s 3.8 assists per game in her final high school season.
Perdue also averaged 20 points per game this season, amounting to 497 points which boosted her career varsity total to 1,308. As a senior, she averaged four rebounds and four steals per game.
PikeView put together a 17-8 record this season, claiming a Region 3 co-championship and a third straight trip to the state tourney in Charleston.
There, on the big stage for high school basketball in the Mountain State, the Panthers defeated defending champ Nitro 55-45 in overtime before bowing out to Fairmont Senior 58-39.
“At the beginning of the season, I never doubted that the team would be back in the state tournament,” Perdue said. “And we made it there (due) to a lot of heart and courage, blood, sweat, tears. All of it.”
She said about the win over Nitro, “Knocking them off the board (was) an amazing feeling. It just felt unreal, in the moment.”
“Our girls never quit,” she said. “We’re always a second-half team. … In the second half, I feel like we just have a spark to us, and we just go.”
The Panthers were used to the state tournament routine, which has been anything but routine for the PikeView program.
In March 2020, Perdue and the Panthers rolled to a first-round win but the tournament was canceled abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I honestly think that we would have had a (championship) ring,” Perdue said last week, with a touch of lingering sadness still in her voice.
Perdue said that when the team returned from Charleston, “Honestly, I didn’t really focus on much of anything. I didn’t unpack my bags for weeks, just hoping to go back to the state tournament and getting to finish that.”
“I was heartbroken for the seniors; I was heartbroken for everyone on the team, even other teams.”
Before Perdue’s junior season began, longtime PikeView coach Karen Miller retired, and Raban took over the reins.
“That was a big change,” Perdue said. “When I heard that Coach Raban did get the coaching position, I was excited, just by watching how she coached at Princeton, and all she did for Princeton’s program. I wanted THAT as my coach. and that’s what I got.”
Perdue said, “It was a whole, entirely different team. We had just lost five starters, so I felt like it was my job to be there … and be the teammate that those girls looked up to.”
Working under Raban’s direction was “a great feeling,” Perdue said. “I felt like starting fresh and new, with a new team, and a new group of girls. The bonding experience we had with each other, I felt like it really brought us closer together, and brought us a ball team.”
At the end of Perdue’s junior season, PikeView was once again in the state tourney, but lost badly in the first round.
“I feel like we put a shock to the state when they saw such a young team at the state tournament,” Perdue said. “Losing by 30, yeah, that’s terrible, but making it there is also a big deal, too – especially with two seniors and three freshmen starting for PikeView.”
“The team (had) a lot of jitters, a lot of nerves. I think they took a lot from the first experience being up there, to this year. I would say that they learned the aggressiveness (of the) other teams, how physical other teams were going to be. (They learned) how hard it is to get there.
“They took that and made it to an advantage this year.”
The 2021-22 season got off to “a rusty start,” Perdue said. On Jan. 13, the team was 4-5, but proceeded to go on a pair of six-game winning streaks that carried into the postseason.
“I think (we were) a lot more determined, this year, for it,” Perdue said. “A lot of hard work. I wanted to get better and go a step forward this year.”
“I just think that all the games that we won or lost, I think that there was a reason for that. Either way you look at it, I think they both taught and made us learn lessons that we needed to learn.”
Her basketball lessons started early.
As a little child, she went to basketball camps run by Summers County High School. Later, she played travel ball in the summers with future high school teammates and opponents.
“I remember just anytime I could get in a gym, I was there,” she said. “In the backyard, I had those plastic basketball goals that would raise (to varying heights) and had the little plastic ball.”
“At my house, I had a concrete – basically, almost full-court – basketball court. It was just all the time.”
She recalled “paying her dues” on the varsity level.
“As a freshman, I knew what it took to be on the varsity team. I knew the challenges and the obstacles that were going to be ahead of me, but all my life I’ve played ‘up,’ so I was always ready for what it took to be a varsity player.”
She gives special plaudits to her parents, Barry and Natasha Perdue.
“My parents are my biggest supporters,” the senior said. “Just the time and effort that they put into me, when I was younger, and still, now.
“Without my parents, none of this would be possible. It’s kind of a big [treasure], having the parents that I have, and how determined that they are to see me succeed and to be the basketball player that I am.”
The PikeView student body and Panther fans were also in her corner, she said.
“Everyone that supports us, they’re incredible. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible either. The way we were treated (by PVHS fans) at states, the way we were treated throughout the whole entire season, the way we were treated my junior year, it’s just insane.
“I wouldn’t want to stand in front of any other community and do what we do. I think that they showed plenty of love to us, and the least we could do is to go out and win, and take the team to Charleston.”
“It sends chills down my back, every single time I talk about it.”
That goes for her PikeView teammates as well.
Perdue said, “Just the bond that the girls basketball team has with each other is just unreal. They’re, literally, my second family. It’s nice knowing that you have girls that can relate to you in situations … about anything, whether it’s basketball or non-basketball.”
She said that as a leader, there are times when she must be tough.
“I’m going to scream at you, but I don’t mean to scream at you to hurt your feelings,” she said. “I’m just trying to help you. and it may come off aggressively. But, regardless, even if it’s off the court or on the court, I’m always going to have your back. You can come to me for anything, basketball (or) non-basketball related.”
She paused during her senior season long enough to sign a letter of intent to play college ball at nearby Concord University.
“The first time I went on a visit there, the coaches and the girls, they really made me feel like I was at home, there,” she said. “I played with and against a few of those girls throughout my high school career.”
“I like the way that Concord plays. They play fast. I’m used to that type of game. It’s not too far from home, obviously. I don’t have to leave my sister (Jordyn), which is a big reason I want to stay here. She’ll be one phone call away.”
As Perdue summed up her high school years, she seemed to embrace the old saying, “The past is prologue.”
She said, “All the goals I have achieved, and seeing a side of me that I didn’t know that I had, it stands out. It boosts my confidence a lot.”
“But I’m not finished yet.”
