WELCH — A public hearing will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 125 Virginia Avenue, Welch on June 15, 2023, at 5 p.m. to discuss the closure of Golden Harvest Long-Term Care Unit at Welch Community Hospital.
The closure of the 59-bed unit is part of the hospital’s transition to the West Virginia University Health System. according to a press release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
Welch Community Hospital staff are working with residents and families to identify long-term care providers for resident transfer. The community is encouraged to attend and ask questions.
