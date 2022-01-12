PRINCETON — Within the next 30 days, entities that want to apply for American Rescue Plan funding will be able to start the process by going to a link of the Mercer County Commission’s website.
The Mercer County Commission currently has about $5 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) money, but none of it has been distributed yet, according to Commissioner Bill Archer. The new online system will help applicants learn whether their project is eligible for ARP grant funding.
Counties have been working with the state assessor to work on a system for filing ARP applications, Archer said. The state assessor helped work out the parameters a project needs to meet for eligibility.
Not every ARP applicant will get all of the money submitted on its form.
“Just being eligible does not mean that a project will receive a grant for the full amount that was requested,” Archer said, adding that the commission plans to use the funding “judiciously” in order to get the greatest benefit for the county’s residents.
A link to the portal where ARP applications can be filed will be on the Mercer County Commission’s website, said Commissioner Greg Puckett. Besides helping applicants learn if they are eligible, the system will help counties and municipalities collaborate on infrastructure and other projects.
“Yes, so one of the major things that the state auditor wants to do is track all of these projects collaboratively, so we will know if there is an opportunity to leverage our funding into additional possible opportunities to keep our costs lower,” Puckett said.
For example, Mercer County could work on a broadband project with neighboring counties such as McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh if they have similar broadband projects that could cross county lines, he said. This would bring the most benefit on a regional level. The same principle could apply to infrastructure projects such as water and sewer that cross county lines and cross from counties into municipalities.
Removing dilapidated structures is another way counties and cities can work together, Puckett said.
“The way portal’s going to be designed, it will link back up on that application to go and be able to have like a collective report for the entire state,” Puckett said. “Kanawha County’s in. Several other counties are jumping in and Mercer (County Commission) will have a link on our website that would then go over to where somebody that has an application can come in. They would put that in there and submit it. What that does is keep all the applications similar so that when we review it, we don’t have apples and oranges. We have good parity amongst how we look at the projects.”
In one recent example of collaboration, the cities of Princeton and Bluefield are using ARP funds to upgrade a fire training facility in Princeton, Puckett said, adding that he believed the county should participate as well.
The portal could become available on the Mercer County Commission’s website within the next 30 days, Puckett said.
The ARP funding will be used for “heavy lifting projects” such as infrastructure that will benefit as many people as possible, Puckett said.
Archer said that the county still has sources of funding for smaller projects. The county’s hotel/motel tax can be used for projects that benefit the county’s tourism industry. Coal severance funds can help address other funding requests.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
