PRINCETON — The Charles T. “Chuck” Mathena II Foundation, Inc. in Princeton is among the West Virginia entities receiving funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, West Virginia’s senators announced Thursday.
U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Thursday that $55,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) will support three projects in Princeton, Elkins and Shepherdstown.
The Charles T. “Chuck” Mathena II Foundation, Inc., which operates the Chuck Mathena Center, will receive $10,000, Capito and Manchin said.
“West Virginia is rich with history and culture, and I believe it is important to keep our state’s creative spirit and proud traditions alive. This funding will help us achieve this goal by supporting our theaters, higher education institutions, and performing arts centers. I’m thrilled to announce these grants, and I applaud the recipients for their commitment to strengthening our communities through the arts,” Capito said.
“West Virginia is home to many talented artists and musicians that proudly continue the rich, vibrant traditions of our state through their work. I am pleased the National Endowment for the Arts is supporting three vital arts programs across the Mountain State. I look forward to seeing the wonderful performances, programs and installations and will continue to advocate for the arts in West Virginia,” Manchin stated.
The Contemporary American Theatre Festival, Inc. in Shepherdstown will receive $25,000 and Davis & Elkins College in Elkins will receive $20,000.
