PRINCETON — A magistrate ruled there was probable cause Tuesday in the case of a man charged with kidnapping after holding a man and three children hostage last year in a Matoaka home.
Rex Allen Hurt, 39, of Charleston was arrested recently on an outstanding warrant after he was spotted at a Princeton home. Hurt was shot and injured on Dec. 31, 2020 after deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched around midnight to 101 First Street in Matoaka. Hurt had allegedly broken into the home, armed himself with a knife and was holding a man and three children in an upstairs bedroom.
Hurt, who is being held at the Southern Regional Jail, appeared by Video Tuesday before Magistrate William F. Holroyd for a preliminary hearing. The state, represented by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anthony H. Heltzel called Sgt. Adam Ballard of the sheriff’s department to testify.
Ballard said that he arrived at the scene soon after Deputy Amanda Moore. Parking his cruiser near the home and activating its blue lights, he saw “a smaller female child” in an upstairs window. Ballard said he turned on the cruiser’s lights to let Hurt know that law enforcement was there.
The home’s resident, Kaytie Thomas, told deputies that Hurt was her ex-boyfriend. A teenage girl at the home said Hurt had broken through the home’s back door, and glass in the back door had been “busted out,” Ballard said.
Hurt was in an upstairs bedroom with Luke Hines, and three female children. One was 2 years old and another was 7 years old; the third child was between those ages, Ballard said.
Ballard testified that he and Moore, talking to Hurt through the closed bedroom door, identified themselves as law enforcement and urged him to look out the window so he could see the sheriff’s cruiser and its blue lights. Hurt said that he didn’t believe they were law enforcement, and “thought there was someone chasing after him...and he feared for his life and his safety.”
Negotiations continued for about 30 minutes and deputies repeatedly asked Hurt to let Hines and the children leave, Ballard stated. At one point, Hurt had pulled a dresser in front of the door. Deputy M.R. Lacy arrived and said that the bedroom’s blinds had been drawn. The county’s SWAT team was requested.
Ballard said they could hear an altercation inside the bedroom and heard at least one of the children “scream as if in pain.” Ballard breached the door and entered the room.
Hines had the youngest child in his arms and he and the other children had retreated to the furthest corner of the room. Hurt was “coming towards us,” Ballard stated.
Heltzel asked about Hurt’s manner when he approached the deputies.
“To me, I presume an aggressive manner with the knife,” Ballard replied.
Hurt had tried to take the child Hines was holding from him, and the child had a laceration on her hand, Ballard said.
Attorney John McGinnis, who is representing Hurt, asked Ballard if he discharged his weapon at Hurt. Ballard replied that he fired twice, and said one shot hit him in the abdomen area. Hurt remained conscious, and he was restrained when he fell to the floor. He was not bleeding externally.
McGinnis asked whether any of the deputies wore body cameras, and Ballard replied that he and Lacy had them. Ballard said that the best of his knowledge, the body cameras were preserved along with the knife and other evidence.
Ballard was also asked if Hurt made any statements to the deputies. Ballard said that he did not immediately recall any. If anything was said, it would be captured on the body cameras’ audio. Ballard added while giving testimony that he activated his body camera prior to exiting his cruiser.
Magistrate Holroyd ruled that the case had probable cause and forwarded it to the Mercer County Grand Jury.
Hurt was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center where he was hospitalized and later had physical rehabilitation. An arrest warrant was obtained in January so he could be arrested after leaving the hospital.
