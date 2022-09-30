PRINCETON — In Friday’s Daily Telegraph sports section, it was incorrectly reported that the decisive goal was scored by Colby Bailey in Princeton’s 2-1 boys soccer win over over visiting Oak Hill on Thursday night.
In fact, the game-winning goal was scored by Princeton midfielder Reece Rhodes.
This sort of thing happens in the business of sports reporting on deadline and we are always happy to correct any misidentifications when brought to our attention.
What makes this error so interesting is that the person who let us know about it was Princeton’s public address announcer — who is also the father of Reece Rhodes. He issued one of the best ‘mea culpas’ we have ever received.
“It was brought to my attention by every coach and every player and every fan,” said Kevin Rhodes, who announces Tigers home soccer games from the press box at Everett K. Bailey Field.
“Reece is also my son, so you can imagine the feedback I have been given since that game ended and through the day. Again, it was announced incorrectly and if you ever get a chance to correct that story, it would be greatly appreciated,” Mr. Rhodes said.
Understood.
So, once again, for the record: Reece Rhodes scored the winning goal for Princeton against Oak Hill on Thursday.
We hope Mr. Rhodes gets to enjoy at least one terrific breakfast this weekend with his happy and appreciative family members.
Late Volleyball
Marion def. Richlands, 3-0
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Hannah Ward had 17 digs as the visiting Marion Lady Scarlet Hurricane rolled to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-16 win over Richlands on Thursday.
Raegan Ryder had 12 digs and a service ace for Richlands. Ansley Trivette had eight kills to go with her five blocks, two aces and a dig. Jillian Shreve had six digs, six assists and three kills and Katie Beth Cordle had four kills.
Richlands will play Grundy at home on Monday.
