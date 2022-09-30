Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.