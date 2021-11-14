GLENVILLE, WV — Glenville State College (GSC) Department of Land Resources student Jared Bishop completed an internship over the summer and has recently shared information about that internship experience with other students at Glenville State.
Bishop, from Princeton, is an Environmental Science student at GSC. He worked with the West Virginia State Parks system at Pipestem State Park. While working at Pipestem, he led hikes, designed and led informational and recreational programs, interacted with park guests in the nature center, aided in the caretaking of animals, housekeeping and maintenance at the nature center, and planned and constructed a vernal pool outside of the nature center. He says that the most enjoyable part of the internship was interacting and conversing with park guests and his coworkers. He was one of several students who took part in internship opportunities this summer.
The Department offers a Summer Work Experience course for all of its academic programs in Forestry, Land Surveying, Environmental Science, Energy and Land Management, Criminal Justice, and Wildlife Management.
“We believe that these internships provide our students with hands-on experience that serves as a valuable foundation for a career in natural resource management in the future. To complement the student’s academic experience, we specifically request that the employment covers any of the activities related to certain disciplines in natural resource management and the student’s major,” said Dr. Rico Gazal, Chair of the Department of Land Resources.
As an intern, the students were registered for the Summer Work Experience course that requires a minimum of 160 hours (unpaid) or 320 hours (paid) of internship. The hours must be related to the natural resource management discipline throughout the duration of the internship. Students are also required to submit a Summer Work Experience Report every two weeks that provides the details of duties accomplished, number of hours spent for each task, and relevant academic courses applied. The internships usually begin as soon as the spring semester has ended.
