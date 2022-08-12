PRINCETON — Huntington High School and the Princeton Tigers will both iron out their respective pre-season wrinkles during a football scrimmage at Hunnicutt Stadium, today.
The scrimmage, which begins at 11 a.m., highlights the beginning of the senior season for record-setting quarterback Grant Cochran and a Tigers football program that is shooting for its third consecutive playoff season.
Cochran has thrown for 4,016 yards with 44 touchdowns and just 13 pickoffs over his previous three seasons as the Princeton signal caller. The Tigers are also fronted by an offensive line anchored by returning All-State first teamer Eli Campbell.
Gates will open at 10 a.m. and no admission will be charged to spectators this week.
Elsewhere, the Bluefield Beavers will play Abingdon and Virginia High in a jamboree to be played at Emory & Henry’s Fred Selfe Stadium in Emory, Va. Action is slated to begin at 9 a.m.
Graham held its first scrimmage of the season at Mitchell Stadium on Friday night, mixing it up with the Gate City Blue Devils.
Also on Friday, the PikeView Panthers hosted Meadow Bridge at a scrimmage held at the DiSibbio Sports Complex in Gardner.
