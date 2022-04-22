PRINCETON — Emma Johnson struck out 11 over six scoreless innings and the Lady Tigers rolled to an 8-0 victory over county rival PikeView at Princeton on Friday night.

Johnson scattered two Lady Panthers hits and walked one en route to the six-inning victory.

Riley Riggs went 3-for-4 for Princeton and Peyton Agnew added a double. Johnson had a hit with two RBIs.

Princeton plays Grundy at 10 a.m. at Bluefield High School today, taking on the Lady Beavers at 12 noon.

