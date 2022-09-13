The Princeton Tigers currently rank seventh among Class AAA football teams in West Virginia according to the 2022 WVSSAC Football Rankings, which were released for the first time this season, on Tuesday.
The unbeaten Tigers (3-0) boast an 11.0 rating. Martinsburg (3-0, 14.0) is the top-ranked team in Class AAA.
Bluefield (0-3) is currently ranked 29th in the Class AA rankings, which are led by Fairmont Senior (3-0, 11.0) and Frankfort (3-0, 11.0).
James Monroe (2-0) is currently ranked 12th in the Class A rankings, which are led by Wheeling Central Catholic (3-0, 9.33). Montcalm (3-0) is ranked 14th. Mount View (1-2) is ranked 29th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.