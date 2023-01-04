Princeton Public Library has announced their calendar of events for January where they have a range of activities and sales happening.
Today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a Friends of the Library Book Sale happening where book prices will be 50 percent off.
The Cinema Society will meet on January 12 at 5 p.m., and this month’s movie of discussion will be a Japanese anime called “Perfect Blue.”
On January 21 at 11:30 a.m., they will be hosting Adult Crafteroon, which will be a continuing series that will happen every month where Four Seasons Artists group will come to the library and teach a paint class.
This month’s will be a “beautiful snowy plaque,” and you can register for these classes at the front desk of the library.
The PPL Teen Art Club will meet on January 23 at 5 p.m., and this club helps teens ages 11 to 18 learn and explore a variety of art styles and meet other art enthusiasts.
The library will also be hosting Drop in Tech Time on January 23 and 30 at 1 p.m. where the tech volunteer will assist anyone with devices.
January 24 will be a Pokemon Card Exchange at 5 p.m. where Pokemon enthusiasts can come and talk and trade cars.
Another monthly event will be happening on January 26 at 5 p.m. with the D&D 5th Edition, which is where the library will host 5th edition Dungeons and Dragons gaming sessions.
You can find out more information about that at the front desk or by calling the library at (304) 487-5045.
The Life Lessons Book Club will meet on January 25 at 11 a.m., and this month, they will be discussing “Pretty Little Killers” by Daleen Berry.
For more information about the Princeton Public Library, visit their Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.