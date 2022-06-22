PRINCETON — A Mercer County native who has served in the U.S. Army for almost 27 years, most of them as an Army Ranger, will soon be inducted into the prestigious Ranger Hall of Fame.
Yorktown Systems Group Senior Vice President of Operations Chris Hardy will be inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame on Wednesday, July 13 at Fort Benning, according to a press release from Yorktown Systems.
Hardy served in the U.S. Army for a total of 27 years, with most of those years serving as an Army Ranger in the 75th Ranger Regiment. Hardy entered the Army in January 1986 from Princeton. His initial combat deployment was to Somalia with Task Force Ranger. Subsequently, Hardy deployed numerous times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
During his career with the Army, Hardy demonstrated success in executive leadership, managed multiple projects simultaneously, and consistently completed projects on time with commendable results. He also provided oversight for completion of over $3.5 billion in construction across the largest training installation in the Army. In 2013, Hardy retired from a distinguished career as the Command Sergeant Major (CSM) for the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) and Fort Benning.
Hardy now serves as Senior Vice President of Operations at Yorktown Systems Group. He is responsible for planning, implementing, and overseeing the execution and performance of Yorktown’s most complex and vital operations. He also provides training and mission support to our nation’s Inter-Agency (IA), Special Operations Forces (SOF), and other joint forces.
Throughout his career, Hardy has exemplified excellence and unparalleled leadership.
“Successful leadership is about taking care of people and demonstrating the proper example daily, in both word and deed, to earn and maintain their loyalty and respect,” Hardy said. “This experience has been incredibly humbling, and I’m honored to be an inductee of the Ranger Hall of Fame.”
Hardy has been honored with over 50 awards and decorations, including the National Infantry Association’s Order of St. Maurice, Primicerius Award and the US Armor and Cavalry Association’s Order of St. George. He is also a Distinguished Member of the 75th Ranger Regiment, the 187th Infantry Regiment and the 502d Infantry Regiment.
The Ranger Hall of Fame is located in the National Infantry Museum in Fort Benning, Georgia.
The gallery preserves the legacy of the most extraordinary soldiers in the U.S. military, the U.S. Army Rangers. Nearly 200 Rangers have been inducted into the hall of fame since 1992. To be eligible for selection, a person must have served in a Ranger unit in combat or be a successful graduate of the U.S. Army Ranger School.
