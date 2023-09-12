WAR — Princeton’s middle school volleyball team has been to War.
Brystal Winfrey had 16 service points, 11 of which were acee, in Princeton Middle School’s 25-20, 25-11 volleyball road win at McDowell County’s Southside Middle School.
Winfrey also had two kills and two assists for the Lady Tigers (4-1).
Ashlyn Miller had three kills, eight service points (six aces) and an assist for Princeton. Avery Rhodes had one kill, six service points (three aces).
Princeton JV (3-2) won 2-0. Kyleigh Mitchem had five kills and two aces. Gracie Walker had 15 servide points (8 aces). Rebecca Hurt had seven service points (four aces).
Princeton plays again Monday at PikeView.
