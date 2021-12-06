PRINCETON — A local man is facing a felony charge after allegedly firing a gun during a domestic dispute.
Theodore Roosevelt White III, 31, of Princeton was arrested and charged with felony wanton endangerment after firing two shots into the ground during a domestic dispute.
Officers with the Princeton Police Department responded Sunday to 105 North Wickham Avenue after receiving a shots fired complaint, according to a statement from the Princeton Police.
When officers arrived on the scene, they contacted a male and a female “that had apparently been involved in some type of domestic dispute,” according to police.
“During this dispute, evidence was obtained that the male party had obtained a handgun and fired two rounds into the ground, according to police. “Officers were then able to retrieve a loaded firearm from the scene and match spent shell casings in the yard to the aforementioned weapon.”
While speaking with both involved parties, it came to the attention of the officers that both were intoxicated, according to the criminal complaint. At that time, White was placed under arrest for wanton endangerment, a felony.
Patrolman R.S. Dyson of the Princeton Police Department was the investigating officer.
White was then processed and later housed at the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment. There was no record Monday of him being housed at the jail.
