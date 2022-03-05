ORLANDO, Fl. — Three Students from Princeton Gymnastics and Dance Academy participated in and won medals in The Orlando Cup Invitational held earlier this month. The event was hosted by Sonya Flex Academy and co-sponsored by Pastorelli and West Coast Rhythmics.
Thirty different teams of Xcel to Elite levels, comprising of five-hundred gymnasts ranging in age from 6-20 years, from all over the country including Massachusetts Boston, New York, California, Los Angeles, Seattle, New Jersey, Columbus Ohio and West Virginia competed in the three-day event.
For the Princeton Gymnastics and Dance Academy, Alexis Whitt, 14, was awarded gold medals for both her ribbons and clubs routines and a silver in hoop. She is the daughter of Angela Whitt and Tommy Whitt. Alexis attends Glenwood School as an 8th-grade student. Alexis Whitt has been a student of Princeton Gymnastics and Dance Academy for the past 9 and a half years.
Eshaal Khan, 11, was awarded a gold medal for her floor routine and silvers for her club and hoop routines. She is the daughter of Sajjad Khan and Sobia Fayyaz. She attends Bluefield Intermediate School and is a 5th grader. Eshaal Khan has been a student of Princeton Gymnastics and Dance Academy for the past 8 years.
Aria Buckland was awarded a gold medal for her rope routine and silvers for her ball and floor routines. She is the daughter of Ronnie and Jennifer Buckland. She attends Hinton Area Elementary School and is in 3rd grade. Aria Buckland has been with Princeton Gymnastics and Dance Academy for the past 8 months.
Princeton, WV Gymnastics and Dance Academy located at 199 Springdale Avenue in Princeton WV is owned and operated by Kristina Sklioutovskaya & Manuel Lopez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.