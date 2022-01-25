PRINCETON — The Princeton girls basketball team hadn’t played for 34 days when it took to the floor with Blacksburg on Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers were obviously hungry for a win. So they went out and got one.
Lauren Parish scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead Princeton past the visiting Lady Bruins at Ralph Ball Court.
Sadie Boggess and Maddie Stull scored eight points apiece for the Lady Tigers, who were returning to action after an extended COVID quarantine.
Princeton is tentatively slated to travel to Greenbrier East tonight.
Summers County 44,
Mercer Christian 31
HINTON — Gracie Harvey scored 12 points to lead No. 6-ranked Summers County past visiting Merrcer Christian Academy.
MCA was led by Karis Trump who scored 12 points.
The Lady Cavaliers play at home on Thursday against Jefferson Christian at 6 p.m.
Boys Games
Bluefield 84,
PikeView 61
GARDNER — Caleb Fuller scored 29 points and the Beavers collected a win off the county rival Panthers on Tuesday night.
The game had been previously scheduled to be played at the Brushfork Armory but the heat was on the blink in the building so the venue was moved to PikeView.
Chance Johnson and RJ Hairston had 20 points apiece for Bluefield.
Jared Vestal had 15 points to pace PikeView. Kameron Lawson and Nathan Riffe had eight points apiece. Each hit a pair of 3-s.
Dylan Blake had seven points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers.
PikeView hosts sectional rival Nicholas County tonight. The Beavers, who are currently the third-ranked Class AA boys team in West Virginia, are slated to face No. 10 Wyoming East at Brushfork Armory tonight.
Man 72,
Mercer Christian 64
MAN — Jeremiah Harless scored 26 points to lead the No. 4 Hillbillies past visiting Mercer Christian Academy.
Caleb Blevins added 23 and Trey Brown scored 15 for Man (9-2).
Sam Boothe led the Cavaliers (13-4) with 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Tanner Keathley added 19 points including six 3-pointers. Briar Lucas scored nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds. MJ Patton scored eight points and added five assists.
MCA plays Jefferson Christian at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Graham 61, Tazewell 33
TAZEWELL — David Graves poured in 28 points and the G-Men arrested the Bulldogs in an SWD road game.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 12 points for Graham, which travels to George Wythe tonight.
Late Boys Games
Graham 64, Marion 60
BRUSHFORK — The G -Men defeated the Scarlet Hurricane 64-60 in a Southwest District boys game at Brushfork Armory.
David Graves led Graham with 25 points. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 17 points.
