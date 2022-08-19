PRINCETON — A charity golf tournamment in the memory of longtime Mercer County coach Jeff Boyles will be held at the Princeton Elks Lodge on Saturday, Sept. 27.
The tournament will be a Captain’s Choice format with four-man teams with entry fees of $200 per team. Beverages and lunch will be included.
Boyles was well-know as an athlete at Princeton Senior High School and Concord University and as a coach of football and basketball at Bluefield High School.
Boyles, who passed away on May 28 of this year, was a long time member of the Princeton Elks Lodge, where he held many offices, including that of Exalted Ruler in 2007 and 2008. Over the years he had the opportunity to help numerous charitable causes in the area through the auspices of the Elks organization
Boyles had a passion for the Elks Golf Course and wanted it to be in the best condition possib le. In recent years he reached out to area business leaders for donations in return for ads on the tee markers and signs on the course. His work enabled the purchase of needed equipment to help in course maintenance.
Boyles’ wish was that if anything was done in his name, that it would be done to support the Princeton Elks Golf Course. Proceeds from the tournament will be applied to that end.
For more information on the event, contact Tom Wyrick via email at: twyrick@asociatedpackaging.com
