PRINCETON — The decision to bestow the coveted armband of a soccer team’s captain is a tough one this year for veteran Princeton head coach Michelle Dye.
“They have great leadership skills,” Dye said about the nine seniors on this year’s squad. “I’ve tried to explain to them, whoever gets captain, that’s one thing, but you’re all leaders out there on that field. … Whether you have that armband or not, you’re all leaders.”
Those seniors, and several key returners among the underclassmen, could very well equate to an exciting season of girls soccer this fall at Everette K. Bailey Field.
“We have a good returning corps. That’s a major positive,” Dye said.
That talent will be on display on Saturday during the annual preseason Kick-a-Rama at the Princeton stadium.
“It’s a full day of soccer,” Dye said. “It starts at 9:30 a.m., and I think the last game should end about 10 o’clock that evening.”
Among the schools committing to this year’s Kick-a-Rama are PikeView, Bluefield and Shady Spring. Each of those schools will send both their girls and boys teams out onto the turf.
The scrimmage schedule also includes the girls from Woodrow Wilson High and the Mercer Christian Academy boys squad.
As is typical for Princeton, defense is a hallmark of this year’s squad and several veteran players will be part of the efforts to turn back their opponents’ attack.
Reagan Southers, now a senior, has started since her freshman year. Dye said, “She’s played defense, she’s played midfield, she’s played wherever you want to put her.”
“She’s one of those kids where, you wish you could clone ‘em, because you know you need her on defense, but you need her on the attack as well.”
Junior Riley Riggs is “not a large girl, she’s a smaller-sized girl, so her size (is not) intimidating,” Dye said. “She goes against the biggest ones, and she doesn’t stop. She’s a great defender, but she’s also one kid who’s not scared to attack the goal.”
Isabella Mullens, another four-year starter, will see time on the wing and at center-mid, while also dropping into the defensive mix.
Senior Olivia Ross likewise switches between defense and midfield. Another senior, Taryn Bailey, bounces between midfield duties and chances at striker.
Zoey Agnew returns to the crucial job of goalkeeper after getting a trial by fire as a freshman keeper in 2021. “She really stepped up and we turned her into a goalie,” Dye said. Agnew’s sister Peyton, a senior, can also step into the fray at the goal line.
Dye said, “They both have really good qualities, as far as the goalie is concerned. Peyton … has returned in tip-top shape, so I’m excited to see what happens with her. (She’ll be) probably backup keeper, but she’ll probably be on the field a lot this season.”
Up top, Asia Collins provided the Tigers with high energy and deceptive moves as a freshman striker last year, and “she’s improved a lot since last season,” Dye said.
“She’s got the speed. The kid doesn’t stop. She just goes 110 percent, for every ball, every time she’s on the field. She just gives it her all.”
“That position, they run so hard (with all) the sprinting,” the coach said. “I’ll probably try to keep those girls fresh, as much as possible, so I’ll be rotating those positions quite a lot.”
She noted, “I have several players, especially with our senior class, they’re just athletes. A lot of them play basketball, and they’re playing soccer, more or less, to get in shape for basketball and to stay ready.
“So I think, finally, they finally start to understand the game of soccer. They understand the formations, they’re starting to understand the runs, the set plays. So I’m excited to see how that plays out this year, with a year or two more experience … .”
Asia Collins’ sister Haley, yet another senior, is a PSHS cross-country runner who hasn’t played soccer before, but she’s giving the beautiful game a try.
“She’s just a natural athlete,” Dye said. “Everything we’ve done, she’s picked up really quick. … I’ve been impressed so far with her running.”
Princeton begins the regular season with a pair of home games, against Cabell Midland on Aug. 20 and PikeView on Aug. 23. There are also dates with some once-familiar foes like Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson.
Dye said, “Several of the teams that we used to play when we were in the MSAC (Mountain State Athletic Conference), we’re playing them again this year.”
“We have a pretty hard triple-A schedule.”
Tom Bone is a freelance reporter for the Princeton Times and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph
