PRINCETON — This summer, thanks to several sources of funding, the Princeton City Park will be more accessible to people with disabilities.
At the July Princeton City Council meeting, Councilwoman Jacqueline Rucker moved, with a second by Vice Mayor Joe Allen, to approve an allocation of American Recovery and Progress Act funds not to exceed $50,000 to complete the ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) compliant playground and restrooms in the City Park.
City Manager Mike Webb said the city contributed $85,000 in ARPA funding and the Mercer County Commission $45,000 in ARPA funding, with its final portion coming at the August meeting.
Other sources of funding are the Hunnicutt Foundation ($20,000) and WVU PCH ($5,000).
Assistant City Recreation Director Malinda Williams said several pieces of ADA equipment had already been delivered plus the engineered wood fiber safety surfacing.
She added that construction is set for mid-August but could begin sooner if crews are available.
Webb said, “The total estimated cost will be $155,000. It will consist of a fully-compliant ADA playground with see-saws, merry-go all, sensory boards, single and dual swing sets, with ADA surfacing and border with a ramp leading into the walkway.”
He added that a fully-compliant ADA restroom next to the playground would be part of the project.
Webb concluded, “This will be a good addition to the amenities of the City Park and an exciting new option for families in the City of Princeton and Mercer County.’
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
