PRINCETON — Sidewalks and cell towers were among the major items of business handled by the Princeton City Council at its meeting last week.
During the Public Works and Recreation Committee report, Councilman Dewey Russell moved, with a second by Councilman James Hawkins, to approve a resolution approving the Thorn Street Sidewalk Supplemental Agreement with the WVDOT. The agreement addresses costs of the project, the city’s matching funding amount and designates City Manager Mike Webb as the city’s representative in signing the agreement.
The project in question addresses 1,500 feet of sidewalk construction along the south side of Thorn Street from the Wickham Avenue intersection to the Young Street intersection. The cost will be $278,355.34 of which the city picks up $15,671.07 .
Webb, during his comments, announced that the first of 13 small cell towers placed upon utility poles would be activated in April. Each cell tower will serve a 2,000-foot diameter and would give city residents both improved connectivity and access to future innovations such as 5G. All the towers are expected to be activated by June.
Webb also said the West Main Street Sidewalk Project was progressing well despite the weather.
In other news:
City Recreation Director Amanda McCabe said work on the City Pool had seen the existing deck and liner removed to make way for repairs to the water line for the baby pool. She added that Mayor David Graham had located a specialty coating company from Beckley to handle the deck and pool repairs.
She added that the Princeton Middle School baseball team had made improvements to the softball field next to the Recreation Center including a new pitcher’s mound, new bases and a roller for the field.
Princeton Railroad Museum Director Pat Smith said the Princeton-opoly Retro Edition game should be available for sale in June.
The museum will be hosting West Virginia Day on June 18th. Those interested in participating should call 304-487-5060.
On motion of Vice Mayor Marshall Lytton with a second by Hawkins, Council approved the February financial statement
On motion of Lytton with a second by Councilman James Hill, the third revision of the 2022 City Budget was approved
On motion of Lytton with a second by Russell, Council approved the national opioid settlement with the major pharmaceutical companies as adjucated through the federal courts
An agreement with the Mercer County Commission to develop the Dean Company property was approved on motion of Lytton with a second by Hill.
The fourth amendment of the Princeton Community Hospital management agreement with WVU Hospitals was approved on motion of Lytton with a second by Russell. The amendment provides PCH with a Chief Nursing Officer and Information Technology Services
B & O Tax Incentives were approved for Beauty Nails-Nail Salon on Rogers Street; Jimmie’s Restaurant on Mercer Street; and Trevor Lee Mullins Insurance Agency on Stafford Drive. The motion was made by Lytton with a second by Hawkins.
An amendment to the city’s personnel ordinance increasing employee military leave from 30 to 45 days was passed after second reading and public hearing on motion of Councilman Joe Allen with a second by Hawkins.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Princeton Times. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
