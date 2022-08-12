PRINCETON — The days of preseason practice have been starting early for the boys soccer players of Princeton Senior High School.
“The early mornings, all the running, all the stuff like that. It’s tough, but it’ll be worth it,” said senior Casey Geso. “It’s going good. We’ve definitely gotten better, and we’re definitely getting ready to go this year.”
Fellow senior Colby Bailey said he’s been pleased to see the “communication, and bonding” during the practice sessions. “It really helps on the field – because if you’re not friends with your teammates in practice, you’re not going to be friends with them in the games.”
Head coach Robbie Fix said last week, “We’ve got a great group. I think we’ve got about 29 kids out for the program this year. We’ve been in two-a-days all week. They’ve really been working hard.”
That begins with “good senior leadership,” he said. “I’ve got several years of experience within that group of five (seniors). They really are pushing the younger guys in practice.”
Hour-long conditioning sessions have started at 6 a.m. “Then we bring them back in … each evening and we focus on technical and skill building,” the coach said.
The defensive end of the field looks pretty settled this season. Junior Lucas Monaghan has some experience in goal and possesses “great hands,” Fix said. “He’s got a good read for the game.”
Fellow junior Saeed Aboulhosn can also play goalkeeper and could also see time in the midfield.
Princeton could show “a lot of different looks” on the back line due to a variety of experienced athletes. The roster there includes Reece Rhodes, Ben Cary, Wyatt Stanley, Parker Hopkins and Nathan Blankenship.
The midfield is likely to include junior Andrew Paskowski and sophomore Ty Thompson, plus a goalkeeper or two.
On a moment’s notice, Geso could take up duties at center mid or striker. Fix said, “He’s been the solid foundation of this program,” Fix said. “He’s working with the younger kids and helping them out.”
A week ago, the assignments for striker and wing attackers were “kind of up in the air,” Fix said. Davon Edwards is an option, along with Geso, Blankenship and Bailey.
The coach said, “We’re pretty fortunate. We’ve got about 16 kids coming back this year that have had some varsity experience in the past.”
He is looking forward to seeing different jerseys on Saturday when Princeton hosts the all-day preseason Kick-a-Rama at Bailey Field.
“We’re tired of banging on each other in practice for two weeks,” Fix said in reference to the early-August schedule. “Then you get to play against some other teams in the area … and kind of see how our practice has panned (out) from the two weeks.”
Bailey said, “It really helps us, like, talk and get to know each other better on the field, and move more. I think a couple of scrimmages before you actually play as a team (in the regular season) always helps.”
Geso said, “It helps us a lot, especially the newer guys coming up. It gets them actual experience playing with the older guys.”
Bailey said there’s always something new to learn at the yearly preseason event. “We played a team last year that was running a different formation on us,” he said. “And the coach talked to us, after (the scrimmage), about it. We just had to adapt to it … and it worked!”
Fix was asked about what a soccer fan would be able to see on Saturday.
“I can’t speak for the other schools, but I can (say) you’re going to get some really hard-nosed, in-your-face, just getting after it, from our group,” he said. “They’re not going to hold back. They’re going to give it everything they’ve got.”
Princeton’s regular season starts on Saturday morning, Aug. 20, at Cabell Midland High School in Huntington. Fix said, “Our program hasn’t played Cabell Midland for several years. We get thrown into the fires from the very beginning.”
For their home opener, the Tigers will host PikeView on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23. The final home game of the regular season features county rival Bluefield on Oct. 6.
Tom Bone is a freelance sports reporter for the Princeton Times and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph
