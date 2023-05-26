BLUEFIELD — A Princeton Avenue sinkhole one highway engineer called a cavern keeps impacting local traffic almost five years after it appeared and it continues to challenge the City of Bluefield and the West Virginia Department of Highways.
Located close to Goins Gas & Produce at 2320 Princeton Avenue – U.S. Route 19 – the sinkhole materialized in September 2018 after heavy rain fell on the area. State DOH crews had to close a lane and make repairs. The road is passable today, but orange traffic signs warn motorists of a lane shift ahead. The posted speed limit is 15 mph though traffic often exceeds it.
District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick said Tuesday during an open house at the district’s headquarters that the sinkhole is partially on Norfolk Southern Railroad property and close to railroad lines.
“We have attempted to repair that site multiple times, and the truth of the matter is that it’s a drainage and a sinkhole that borders both Highways and Norfolk Southern property,” Musick said. “We’ve worked with Norfolk Southern some in the past, but all we can work on is what’s on our right-of-way and the real issue is what’s on their right-of-way. So anyway, I’ve actually talked to Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson (Tuesday) to be sure that he’s going to be working with the railroad as well to work on this together.”
Musick added that he did not like how Route 19 has that sudden curve.
“It’s no good, but we’ve attempted to fix it,” he said. “There’s actually a void several feet down below the road and it’s about 24 to 40 feet deep. I mean, just a cavern, so the more water falls in there, the worse it gets. Norfolk Southern has very strict rules and regulations on how activities are conducted on their tracks and facilities, so everybody’s got to play by the rules.”
City Manager Cecil Marson that Princeton Avenue is a state road, so the city has been working with the WVDOH to get Norfolk Southern to allow access to the property.
“We’re trying to work together to get an amicable solution,” Marson said Friday.
The city has reached out to Norfolk Southern, but the railroad had not replied as of Friday.
“No, we have not gotten a confirmation up or down on that,” he said.
Concrete barriers and orange traffic cones mark the sinkhole’s site. Charles Goins III of Goins Gas & Produce said that it’s been there so long, he hardly pays attention to it anymore. The curve even created space for parking his business’s tow trucks, but it’s still a hazard. He sees vehicles ranging from small cars to tractor-trailers navigating the shifting lane at the same time.
“As far as traffic goes, it’s too tight,” Goins said as cars passed his business, adding that the sidewalk is only about 3 feet from passing vehicles. Larger vehicles have a more difficult time getting through.
“I did see a fire truck come through one day,” he recalled. “And he had to slow down. It was hard for him to get through.”
A message to Norfolk Southern Railroad was not answered Friday.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
