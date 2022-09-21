PRINCETON — Almost 100 vendors, contests for eating pumpkin pies and decorating pumpkins, food and more are coming Saturday during the Princeton AutumnFest on Mercer Street.
Princeton AutumnFest will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and continue until 4 p.m., according to Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
“We’ll have everything we typically have,” Disibbio said about the festival’s lineup this year.
Events include a pumpkin pie eating contest sponsored by PCH WVU and a pumpkin decorating contest sponsored by Grants Supermarket, he said.
Vendors will be all along Mercer Street.
“We have close to 100 vendors right now,” Disibbio said Wednesday. “We have, of course, all kinds of food options as well as other things. Different locally-produced foods and services and things like that.”
This year’s AutumnFest plans also include a car exhibition.
Owners of classic and vintage cars are being invited to display their vehicles along Mercer Street, but there will be no judging or prizes awarded.
Plans also call for radio station Star95 to have a live deejay at Mercer Street throughout Princeton AutumnFest, Disibbio said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
