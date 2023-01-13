HAMBLETON — Eli Allen exploded for 32 points and defending Class A state champion James Monroe collected a 63-54 victory at Tucker County High School on Friday night.
Josh Burks added 12 points for the Mavericks (10-2) while Collin Fox chipped in nine points and Owen Jackson contributed eight points.
Trevan Bonner scored 20 points to lead the Mountain Lions while Ashton Lycliter scored 11 points and Ethan Rosenau added nine points.
Wyoming East 53
Summers County 41
HINTON — Garrett Mitchell blazed away for 31 points to lead the Warriors past the Bobcats.
Jacob Howard added 11 points for Wyoming East.
Michael Judy scored 19 points to pace Summers (4-6). Brandan Isaac added 12 points.
The Bobcats play James Monroe at home on Tuesday.
Late Girls Basketball
Richlands 54, Virginia High 27
RICHLANDS — Annsley Trivette scored 21 points to lead the Lady Blue Tornado past the visiting Lady Bearcats in a Southwest District tilt on Thursday night.
Trivette also had four rebounds, five assists and five steals on the night.
Erica Lamie scored 11 points for the Lady Blue Tornado (10-1). Addy-Lane Queen added nine points and Arin Rife chimed in with eight points.
Aly Wright scored 11 points for the Lady Bearcats.
Richlands junior varsity won 31-22.
Richlands play Hurley today at home. Tip-off is approximately 3 p.m.
Princeton 56, Tazewell 48
PRINCETON — Maddie Stull erupted for 28 points and 14 rebounds and the Lady Tigers held off the visiting Lady Bulldogs at Ralph Ball Court, on Thursday night.
Autumn Bane added 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Princeton, while Kylie Conner had eight rebounds and distributed four assists. Asia Collins had five steals and five assists.
Tazewell’s Maddie Day hit six 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 29 points.
