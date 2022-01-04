BRUSHFORK — The Bluefield High School girls basketball team’s scheduled game with Westside on Wednesday was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
The game cancellation was the second in as many days for Bluefield basketball.
The Beavers boys basketball team’s Tuesday night game with Wyoming County, which was also slated to be played at Brushfork Armory, was also cancelled due to COVID concerns.
Both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s sports editions of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph were sent off to press earlier than usual due to technical issues at the printing plant. Friday’s edition will be sent to press early due to heavy snow forecast on Thursday.
High school sports results that are subsequently received will continue to be published a day late, if need be, until 2022 decides it wants to settle down and behave like a reasonable year
Late Girls Basketball
BECKLEY — A pair of runs, one early, one late, was more than enough to propel Class AAAA No. 1 Huntington to a 78-50 victory against PikeView Tuesday in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Dinnna Gray poured in 36 points and had seven 3-pointers in the victory for Huntington.
Imani Hickman added 13, Ella Giles 12 and MiKayla Smith 10 for Huntington, which improved to 7-0.
PikeView was led by Hannah Perdue’s 16 points. Riley Meadows added 15 and Anyah Brown 10.
PikeView just about carved away the first run, a 15-0 first-quarter blitz that helped give the Lady Highlanders a 35-27 lead at the half.
The Panthers cut it to 5 when Brown hit a 3 to open the second half, but PikeView would get no closer.
The Highlanders closed the third on a 15-6 run and then outscored PikeView 17-6 in the fourth.
PikeView will play Spring Valley Wednesday at 3 p.m. Huntington is back in action at the Armory Friday taking on Cabell Midland in a rematch of last year’s Class AAAA state championship game.
Huntington 78, PikeView 50
HUNTINGTON
Niko Kaufman 1 0-0 2, MiKayla Smith 5 0-0 10, Imani Hickman 4 3-7 13, Dionna Gray 14 2-4 36, Jada Turner 1 2-2 4, Ella Giles 5 1-2 12, Bentleigh Christus 0 0-0 0, Myracle Harper 0 0-0 0, Totals 30 8-15 78
PIKEVIEW
Hannah Harden 0 3-4 3, Brooke Craft 2 0-1 4, Cat Farmer 0 0-0 0, Hannah Perdue 5 4-4 16, Hanley Justice 1 0-0 2, Montana Mann 0 0-0 0, Anyah Brown 4 0-2 10, Emma Rye 0 0-0 0, Riley Meadows 4 5-6 15. TOTALS: 16 5-6 50.
Huntington……...............…21 14 24 17 — 78
PikeView………...............…..8 19 17 6 — 50
3-point field goals – H: 8 (Gray 7, Giles 1). PV: 4 (Brown 2, Perdue 2) Fouled out – None
Richlands 44
Patrick Henry-Glade 26
RICHLANDS — Arin Rife put together a double-double and the Richlands girls basketball team put together a 44-26 non-district win against Patrick Henry-Glade Spring on Tuesday night for their fifth consecutive win.
Rife had 12 points and 10 rebound to lead the Lady Blue Tornado (7-5), also effecting three steals. Erica Lamie added 11 points, Jaylyn Altizer had six points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks and Chloe Perkins chimed in with six points.
Avery Madian scored 14 points to pace the Rebels.
Late Boys Basketball
Independence 86, PikeView 63
GARDNER — Carter Adkins popped four trifectas in the first quarter to springboard the Patriots to an early lead they rode to a victory at PikeView High School.
Adkins had 16 points in the first quarter and 26 points for the entire game to lead Independence.
Cyrus Goodson and Logan Falin added 18 points apiece for Independence.
Jared Vestal scored 21, Dylan Blake added 13 points for the Panthers.
Hurley 49, Council 40
HURLEY, Va. — Eddie Hurley scored 12 points to lead the Rebels past the visiting Cobras in a Black Diamond District win at Hurley Middle School on Tuesday night.
Landon Bailey added 10 points while Kevin Looney chipped in nine points. Landon Adkins led the team on the board with 15 rebounds.
Caleb Hess scored 14 points to lead Council.
Hurley returns to action Thursday night at River View.
Middle School Basketball
MCA 44, St. Francis 20
BECKLEY — Eli Patton scored 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the MCA boys past the Saints on Tuesday night.
Dylan Jones scored 12 points and six steals for the Cavaliers. Adam Jones scores six points and six rebounds.
MCA (3-4) plays at Mount Hope Christian on Thursday night.
Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.
