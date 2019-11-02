Prep football roundup: Blues procrastinate in 28-7 win at Lebanon Staff reports 7 min ago Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Ware, Brady 3 p.m., at Dudley Memorial Mortuary in Bluefield, Va. Poteet, Evangeline "Van" 2 p.m., at the Mercer Funeral Home Chapel in Bluefield. Mitchell, Jacqueline (Jackie) Noon, at the Saunders Grove Baptist Church in Willowton. Philpott (Phillpot), Marva 10 a.m., memorial service at Rodriguez Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Va. Jarrells, Terry 3 p.m., at the Cravens-Shires Funeral Home Chapel in Bluewell. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHalloween storm: Some local towns moving trick-or-treating times to Friday, Saturday74 drug arrests made: Officials report increase in methamphetamine distributionLocal trick-or-treat times changed due to severe weatherBar destroyed by blaze hours after shooting on premisesMercer attorney Robert Holroyd passes away at 88-years-oldGrand jury indicts 74 on drug-related charges in Tazewell CountyGerman shepherd rescued from spillway at Mercer County damAirport Road bar destroyed by blazeOminous Lorton Lick home frightening residentsPeterstown’s Hometown Restaurant holding delicious ‘Hot Dog Day’ each month ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.