By Daniel DePetris
Nearly 21 months after the U.S. withdrawal from a two-decade long misadventure in Afghanistan, an increasingly polarized Washington continues to ask the same old questions. Who lost Afghanistan? Was Afghanistan ever America’s to win? Who is at fault for the collapse of the Afghan security forces, which U.S. taxpayers funded to the tune of $89 billion? And could the Biden administration have run a more organized evacuation operation?
To the United Nations and Afghanistan’s international donors, however, all of these questions do nothing to help manage the economic and humanitarian debacle Afghanistan has become. The more important query: Is it possible to help the Afghan population avert further misery without empowering or legitimizing the Taliban?
The Taliban’s radical agenda warrants the group little sympathy. To some former U.S. security officials, stronger economic sanctions against the Taliban are not only appropriate but also absolutely necessary if the international community has a chance of pressuring the group to respect human rights and begin a dialogue with their political opponents.
One can’t fault the sentiment underlying these recommendations. Any hope the Taliban would markedly change their stripes and govern in a more inclusive way turned out to be premature. Having shed so much blood trying to get back the power it lost, the group had no intention of sharing it with those they defeated. Sporadic discussions with anti-Taliban militia leaders have gone nowhere; whatever armed opposition to Taliban rule exists has limited domestic support.
The Taliban rule as they wish. In September 2021, one month after capturing Kabul, the Taliban government banned high school education for women and girls. Last December, women were no longer allowed to enroll in universities. In April, the U.N. advised its female staff to stay home after the Taliban prohibited women from working for nongovernmental organizations. This decision prompted the U.N. Security Council to unanimously approve a resolution on April 27 that condemned the Taliban declaration and urged a speedy reversal of the policy.
All of this is occurring as Afghanistan’s economic situation remains cataclysmic by any conceivable measure. During the war, the country was almost totally dependent on foreign donors for approximately 40 percent of its gross domestic product and around 75 percent of its operating budget.
So when that foreign aid was suspended after the Taliban’s takeover, Afghanistan’s entire economy went down the tubes. Approximately one-third of Afghanistan’s GDP was wiped out during the Taliban’s first four months in power.
While revenue collection went up considerably last year due to stronger taxation by the Taliban, Afghanistan is highly unlikely to approach previous levels of economic activity as long as the country is cut off from the international banking system. The Afghanistan Central Bank’s assets remain frozen and under the control of the U.S.
The Biden administration’s sanctions waiver for humanitarian activity was the right call but is having limited impact.
Afghanistan’s dire outlook can be managed only if an at-times uncomfortable pragmatism rules the day.
