BRAMWELL — An investigation was continuing Monday into a weekend domestic incident which resulted in a fatal shooting.
The incident occurred about 1:45 p.m. Sunday at a home along Mill Creek Road near Bramwell, according to Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
Charlie Sturgill, no age available, of Bramwell called Tammy Price, a woman at the residence, and said he wanted to come over, Sommers said. Price told him not to come and he then made some threats. They had previously lived together.
Sturgill came to the home and forced his way through the front door, Sommers said. He was then shot twice by Eddie Price, Jr, the former husband of Tammy Price. Sturgill was hit in the shoulder and arm. The weapon was a 9-mm semi-automatic pistol.
Sturgill died at Bluefield Regional Medical Center, Sommers said.
No charges have been filed, Sommers stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
