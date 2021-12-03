WHEELING — Germaine Lewis carried 13 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns Friday night as Fairmont Senior won its third Class AA championship in four years with a 21-12 victory against previously unbeaten Independence at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Dom Stingo completed 15 of 27 passes for 174 yards and one score for the Polar Bears (9-4), who led 14-6 at the half. He connected with Evan Dennison on a 41-yard scoring strike in the second quarter.
For the Patriots (11-1), the No. 2 seed playing in the first state title game, Atticus Goodson ran 26 times for 129 yards. Judah Price ran 46 yards for one touchdown and Logan Phalin threw a 41-yard TD pass to Trey Bowers.
