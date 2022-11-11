MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated USC Upstate, 81-31, on Thursday evening inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, to secure the first victory of first-year coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s tenure.
West Virginia led by as many as 55 points against USC Upstate and never trailed in the contest. Defensively, the Mountaineers forced 41 turnovers, the most in a game since Nov. 20, 2011, against North Carolina Central (42), and converted 48 points off those chances. Thursday’s game marked the fifth time in program history in which WVU has turned its opponents over 40 or more times.
The Mountaineers also tallied 20 steals in the game, and five players finished the game with multiple steals.
Moreover, the 31 points by the Spartans marked the fourth time West Virginia has held its opposition to 31 points or less since joining the Big 12 Conference in 2012-13
“First of all, I thought our crowd was really incredible tonight, and that was really a great way to start things off,” Plitzuweit said.
