PRINCETON — After nearly 80 years of service, the Thorn Street Bridge will finally be replaced with a new bridge as the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced in July and finalized last week.
Jacob M. Flatley, public information specialist for the WVDOT’s Public Information Division, announced on Wednesday that Orders Construction Company, Inc. had been awarded the contract for the bridge, known as the Princeton Overhead Bridge Replacement Project, for $13,783,546.30 with funding coming from Gov. Jim Justice ‘s Roads for Prosperity program on July 24.
The pre-construction hearing was held on Monday with Orders Construction being ordered to proceed with construction. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2026.
Ryland Musick, P.E. district engineer for District 10 of the West Virginia Division of Highways, said, “The current bridge has served Princeton well but has required frequent repairs over the years. The new bridge will continue to provide safe and reliable service to the town and its drivers for many years to come.”
Flatley said the bridge will accommodate traffic on one lane as long as possible with alternative plans after that.
Princeton City Manager Mike Webb commented, “The City of Princeton is truly excited to see the project start. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime project for the city and those who travel this important traffic artery and will be a safer route for those that live here and those who visit.”
He added that the city would be working with the WVDOH to let residents know when route changes would be necessary.
The current bridge was built in 1947.
