ATHENS — Bluefield Daily Telegraph Girls Basketball Player of the Year Hannah Perdue of PikeView is among the nine players recently announced by Concord University head women's basketball coach Tesla Southcott as comprising the Mountain Lion' recruiting class for 2022.
The Mountain Lions will welcome in nine players this fall for a program that has posted three 20-win seasons in the last four years.
Perdue, a 5-foot-8 guard, averaged 20 points per game during a senior season where she led the Lady Panthers to the Class AAA state semifinals. In addition to being named First Team All-State by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, Perdue was also LootPress Player of the Year.
"Hannah has been around our program since she was in elementary school and started coming to our camps," Southcott said. "I'm excited for her to be part of our program. She brings a great court awareness and high basketball IQ."
The Mountain Lions also signed two Virginia players from just down I-77 South: Drea Betts of Wytheville, Va. and Taryn Blankenship of Dublin, Va. Betts is a 5-8 guard who comes by way of Odessa Community College. Blankenship is a 6-foot forward from Pulaski County High School.
"We're happy to get Drea to Concord. We recruited her in high school. She will provide experience and athleticism to our backcourt and guard play. She was a 1,000-point scorer in high school. Her family knows the campus as her father played baseball at Concord and her mother was on the women's basketball team, Southcott said.
"Taryn will provide basketball IQ to our program. She's a versatile player in the post. She missed her senior season with an injury, but she's a proven player in the post after averaging 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists, and helped her team to the state championship game as a junior," Southcott said.
Concord also adds Josie Montgomery of Chloe, WVa. and Kennedy Scales of Salem, Va. Montgomery is a 5-10 guard who played for Calhoun County and Scales is a 5-10 guard who played for Salem High School.
Montgomery will be a two-sport athlete at Concord, also playing women's golf
"Josie is a proven winner and nearly averaged a double-double per game as a senior with 22 points and nine rebounds. She added nearly five steals per game and was a Class A First Team All-State selection. Josie has a lot of upside to her game. She can score the ball," Southcott said.
"Kennedy averaged 16 points, five rounds, four assists and four steals per game. She went over 1,000 points during her senior season. She brings athleticism and versatility to our program," she said.
Other signees include Aubree Casteel, a 6-2 forward from Deer Park, Texas; Addison Frymoyer, a 5-9 guard from Dayton Ohio; Abbie Smith, a 6-1 forward from Little Hocking, Ohio and Callie Smith, a 5-10 guard from Deer Park, Texas.
