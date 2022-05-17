GARDNER — Fans and parents will see PikeView boys and girls athletes off at noon today at the high school parking lot as the Panthers boys and girls tracksters head for Charleston for the WVSSAC State Track and Field Championships.
A total of 23 PikeView track and field performers qualified for this year’s meet, the Class AA events for which will begin Wednesday night at Laidley Field.
Pike View girls performers headed for Charleston include the 4x400 relay quartet of Riley Bowling, Bailey Williams, Kat Webb and Laicey Necessary, the 4x800 relay (Williams, Maddy Kinzer, Webb, Necessary), the Shuttles (Tori Coburn, Ella Biggs, Lauren Curry, Ava Thompson), 400m (Necessary).
Girls alternates include Alley Bailely and Marie Medina.
Panthers boys performers in the state meet include the 4x800 relay foursome of Braden Ward, Matt Murphy, Kaleb Blankenship and Nate Cook, the 4x400 relay (Blake Bowling, Cook, Blankenship, Ward) the 4x200 (Bowling, Alex Patton, Jaden Taylor, Griffin Biggs) and the 4x100 relay (Blankenship, Bowling, Taylor Patton). Ward also qualified to compete in the 800m open race.
Boys alternates to the state include Marcus Woodring, Saul Mills and Connor Manley.
The team bus is scheduled to depart at 12:05 p.m. today.
