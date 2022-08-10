The PikeView football team will hold a scrimmage at the DiSibbio Sports Complex on Friday evening while Princeton and Bluefield both hit the road for Saturday scrimmages.
The Panthers square off with Meadow Bridge at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
The Tigers get on the road early for an 11 a.m. Saturday scrimmage at Huntington.
The Beavers head out of state for a Saturday jamboree at Emory & Henry University’s Fred Selfe Stadium that begins at 9 a.m. The Beavers will test their mettle versus Virginia High and also Abingdon.
