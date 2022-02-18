PikeView 55, Woodrow Wilson 51, OT
GARDNER — The Panthers girls took their first lead with 1:16 left in overtime and held on to nip the Lady Flying Eagles, 55-51 in girls basketball play at PikeView on Friday night.
Woodrow Wilson was unable to score in the last two minutes while PikeView (13-7) went 5-for-8 at the free throw line to win its final regular-season game.
Hannah Perdue’s 3-point basket with 2:35 to go was the game’s last field goal and cut the Beckley squad’s lead to 51-50. Brooke Craft then made three straight free throws to put the Panthers ahead.
The Flying Eagles led by 11 points twice in the second period, but PikeView narrowed the gap to 38-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Riley Meadows canned two free throws for the Panthers with 4.6 seconds left in regulation to create a 47-47 tie, leading to overtime.
Perdue led all scorers with 24 points. Meadows went 7-for-12 at the charity stripe and scored 11 points. Anyah Brown had seven rebounds and Brooke Craft had six.
Abby Dillon led the Flying Eagles’ scoring with 18 points. Adrianna Law made three goals from outside the arc and added 15 points.
Both teams will move on to sectional tournament play next week. PikeView will host Independence at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Woodrow Wilson will be at home to play Princeton on Wednesday at 7.
At Gardner
WOODROW WILSON
Lataja Creasey 3 0-1 7, Olivia Ziolowski 1 4-4 7, Josie Cross 1 0-0 2, Abby Dillon 8 1-1 18, Somalia Nelson 0 2-2 2, Adrianna Law 5 2-4 15. Totals 18 9-12 51.
PIKEVIEW (13-7)
Hannah Harden 3 2-2 8, Brooke Craft 2 3-4 7, Cat Farmer 1 0-0 2, Hannah Perdue 10 1-2 24, Anyah Brown 0 3-4 3, Riley Meadows 2 7-12 11. Totals 18 16-24 55.
WW: 15. 12. 11. 9. 4 — 51
PV: 6. 15. 15. 11. 8 — 55
3-point goals: WW 6 (Creasey 1, Ziolowski 1, Dillon 1, Law 3); PV 3 (Perdue 3). Total fouls: WW 19, PV 13. Fouled out: WW, Cross; PV, Brown. Technical fouls: none.
Montcalm 47
Richwood 23
MONTCALM — Makenzie Crews scored 14 points and nine rebounds and the Lady Generals rolled to a Senior Night victory over
Jayden Lambert scored 13 points and handed out four assists for Montcalm (11-10).
Chloe Cox scored 10 points for Richwood.
Third-seeded Montcalm plays at Riverview at 7 p.m. Wednesday to begin sectional play.
BOYS GAME
Oak Hill 62, PikeView 38
OAK HILL — Jacob Perdue scored 24 points to lead the Red Devils to a victory over the visiting Panthers.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas added 12 points.
Nathan Riffe hit four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points to lead PikeView.
Southwest District Boys
Graham 66, Tazewell 40
BLUEFIELD — David Graves scored 19 points to lead Graham past Tazewell in Southwest District boys basketball action at Ned Shott Gym.
Kaleb Morgan added 15 points for the G-Men while Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 14 points and Connor Roberts added eight.
Brady Patterson scored 16 points to pace the Bulldogs. Jacob Witt added nine points.
Graham advances to play Virginia High in tonight’s SWD championship nightcap game at Ned Shott Gym. The JV Championship will tip-off at 5 p.m. with the consolation game and finals to follow in that order.
