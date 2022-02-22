GARDNER — The “chalk” of the playoff brackets might as well have been indelible paint on Tuesday evening.
PikeView, the top seed in girls Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1, dominated from the very start and overwhelmed the Independence Patriots 81-12 to open up sectional tournament play in Gardner.
After one period, the Panthers (14-7) led 24-0 and the Patriots (6-13) had seven turnovers. The home team led 42-2 at halftime. Indy sank its first field goal, a jumper by Sarah Bragg, with 5:03 on the clock in the third period.
“We ran into a big buzz saw tonight,” said Independence head coach Mark Cuthbert.
Hannah Perdue, in three quarters of action, made five 3-point goals on her way to 26 points for PikeView. She also dished out five assists.
She said, “We were warned, as soon as we came out of the locker room, to come out with the same intensity that we had against Woodrow (Wilson), and that’s what we did.”
PikeView head coach Tracy Raban said, “I thought we came out with some intensity. ... I challenged them to come out, and ‘let’s send a message to start the tournament off.’
“I felt like we did. We didn’t come in and settle. We ran our offense, and got the defensive pressure that we wanted ... and executed the game plan there in the first quarter.”
Panthers’ senior Christina Hale came off the bench and made four 3-pointers in the final period, finishing with 15 points. Anyah Brown added 14 points.
Hale said, “I’ve just been shooting a lot, in practice, just from different spots. I had every intention of making them. I’m just glad I did.”
Her thoughts when she entered the game, she said, were, “Do what I can do, and see what happens.”
Riley Meadows had three steals and two blocks for the Panthers. Three players tied for the rebounding stat with eight each — Hale, Meadows and Eden Damewood.
To the home crowd’s delight, PikeView reserves saw plenty of playing time.
“Those kids have worked hard all season long,” Raban said. “To be able to get them in, in the postseason, to let them get a little taste of it, it just means even more.”
Perdue said about the team’s bench strength, “That’s pretty special. A lot of teams don’t have that. We always look forward to getting our bench into the game ... and we’re supportive of those girls.”
“Our coach always tells us, ‘It’s not who starts the game, it’s who finishes it.’ (Tonight), everybody finished it.”
Cuthbert said, “We played hard all year, but when you start with girls who hadn’t played in awhile, (it’s difficult). They’ve showed up every day, and I couldn’t ask for more. They give me effort. They’ve been there for me, as much as I’ve been there for them.”
Senior Alyssa Daniels was Indy’s leader, in hustle as well as in scoring. Even in an evident losing battle, she was trying to block shots, defend the paint and get her team on the scoreboard by whatever means were available.
Cuthbert said about this season, “She became our leader on the floor ... on and off the floor for us.”
He said about the future, “We’ll have 13 kids back. ... We’re going to get back at it this summer, and work with them, to try to get to that next level.”
PikeView, which has now won four of its past five games, will host Shady Spring on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship.
Both of Thursday’s teams will advance to next week’s co-regional finals, but Thursday’s winner will host while the loser goes on the road to the home of the Section 2 champ.
Raban recalled how the Tigers took last year’s sectional title at PikeView’s expense, and said she will remind her team of that.
“It’s a little bit of a rivalry,” Raban said. “Hopefully, our girls have a little sour taste in our mouth left from last year. Shady came here and knocked us off ... .“
“That’s been one of our main goals all season long,” she said. “We wanted to host the sectional championship and take that championship back.”
Hale said, “Honestly, I just feel like we should keep that same intensity that we came out with today, and bring it into the next game.”
“We’re ready,” Perdue said.
At Gardner
INDEPENDENCE (6-13)
Sarah Bragg 2 0-0 5, Alli Hypes 0 0-2 0, Chloe Honaker 0 1-4 1, Alyssa Daniels 1 4-4 6. Totals 3 5-10 12.
PIKEVIEW (14-7)
Hannah Harden 1 0-0 2, Brooke Craft 2 0-2 4, Cat Farmer 2 0-0 4, Hannah Perdue 9 3-3 26, Haley Justice 2 1-2 5, Montana Mann 1 0-0 2, Anyah Brown 6 0-0 14, Eden Damewood 1 1-2 3, Riley Meadows 3 0-2 6, Christina Hale 5 1-2 15. Totals 32 6-13 81.
Independence ....... 0 2 5 5 — 12
PikeView ..............24 18 18 24 — 81
3-point goals — IHS 1 (Bragg); PV 11 (Perdue 5, Brown 2, Hale 4). Total fouls — IHS 9, PV 9. Fouled out — none.
