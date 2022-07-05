Staff photo by Greg Jordan
No injuries were reported Tuesday after fire destroyed a pickup truck near a Mercer County school. Mercer County 911 was notified about 1:20 p.m. about a Dodge pickup truck burning near the Mountain Valley Elementary School’s parking lot off Blue Prince Road. The Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department and the West Virginia State Police were dispatched. Chief David Thompson said the female driver pulled off the road and got out when she saw flames. The fire’s intensity melted the truck’s aluminum hood and other parts. Thompson said firefighters extinguished the blaze in about two minutes. No injuries were reported.
