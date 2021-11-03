ATHENS — Upcoming November performances by the Concord University Theatre Department have been moved from the Main Theatre in the Fine Arts Building to the H.C. Paul Theatre.
Tales of Suspense will open one day later than originally announced, on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., and run Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 for the general public and free for Concord students, faculty and staff.
Happily Never After: What Happens After “The End” will take place Nov. 10-12 at 7 p.m. nightly in the H.C. Paul Theatre. There is no charge to attend this show.
For more information contact Karen Vuranch at kvuranch@concord.edu or 304-384-5259.
