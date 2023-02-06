A Pennsylvania man stole a golf cart from Sunny Hills Golf Course and sold it online, according to felony theft charges filed by state police.
Joseph Kemper, 36, of Sunbury, appeared before a district judge and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash.
Troopers say they were dispatched to Sunny Hills Golf Course, on Jan. 17 for a report of a stolen golf cart.
Four days later troopers were informed about a golf cart matching the description of the one allegedly stolen, that was for sale on Facebook Marketplace, according to police.
Troopers discovered the golf cart was located in Middleburg. Pennsylvania state police went to the location and recovered the cart, troopers said.
After interviewing the individuals who were in possession of the golf cart, the man told police he purchased the cart from Kemper in the evening of Jan. 16 and showed police screenshots of a conversation between himself and Kemper, according to troopers.
The man told troopers he had no idea the cart was stolen, according to the charges.
The man said Kemper messaged him because he knew the man bought and sold golf carts, troopers said.
The man said he paid $1,800 for the cart and it was not the first time Kemper attempted to sell him carts.
Kemper now faces felony theft and receiving stolen property.
