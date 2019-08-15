PRINCETON — A pedestrian died Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Princeton.
The pedestrian, James Housh, 55, of Summersville, was struck on Oakvale Road, around 12:30 a.m. According to the investigating officer, Ptlm. J.D. Shrewsbury, of the Princeton City Police Department, several calls had come in regarding Housh walking in the roadway.
As Shrewsbury was responding to the calls he was informed that Housh had been struck by a vehicle.
According to Shrewsbury, Housh was intoxicated at the time and fell into the roadway. No charges are being filed against the driver.
"He fell into her lane," Shrewsbury said.
