By SAMANTHA PERRY
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
LASHMEET — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the Lake Bottom area of Mercer County, according to officials with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred during the evening hours of August 31, Cpl. J.A. Conner said.
The initial call was reported as a pedestrian in the roadway attempting to flag down vehicles, Conner said. However, prior to arriving at the scene officials were advised the pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.
“Upon arrival we observed a white Ford sedan with damage situated partially off the roadway,” Conner said. “A female was then observed laying behind the vehicle in the roadway.”
Conner said the victim was transported by the Princeton Rescue Squad to Princeton Community Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
“No criminal charges are pending at this time,” Conner said.
The incident remains under investigation.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.